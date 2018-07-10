Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Kileleshwa Man Accused of Raping His Male Friend at KIZA Lounge

Leave a Comment

A man identified as Duncan Mururi is on the radar for allegedly sodomizing a friend.

In a tweet expose, the friend claimed;

“On Saturday I was in Kiza with my friends but I was badly drunk, the guy lied he could drop me home. He drugged me and took me to his apartment in Kikeleshwa & fucked me till morning. Now I’m at Hurlingam women’s hospital

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies