Legendary Kikuyu Musician Receives Best Gift From President Uhuru

Legendary Kikuyu musician Joseph Kamaru was on Tuesday released from the MP Shah hospital where he had been receiving treatment thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 79-year old musician had been ailing for several months and had been receiving home treatment until two weeks ago when President Kenyatta ordered he be admitted in hospital.

On Wednesday, Kamaru was discharged and his bill cleared by the President, through Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, who were among the first to visit Kamaru upon news of his failing health, was also at MP Shah to witness the musician being discharged.

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday led a delegation to see the popular singer who has over athousand songs to his name.

He has also enjoyed personal friendships with all the four Presidents Kenya has had since independence.