Key facts about King of Wakanda, good man, fine gentleman Chadwick Boseman, died of cancer

Photo: Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o the two actors portraying the role of Marvel comic characters of Black Panther and Nakia

The year 2020 again has proofed to be shitty to humanity, not only have we lost hundreds of thousands to COVID-19, the ugly scenes of raw racism in USA as evidenced by the unprovoked use of excess force and shooting of blacks by the Police in across USA. And now the cruel hand of death has pulled from among us, the best human, the gift that God gave to Hollywood in the person of star actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise, he died of cancer aged 43.

He died at home in Los Angeles, his wofe and family were by his side, a statement posted on social media said.

Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but had not made the information public.

Here are some of the facts about Chadwick Boseman:

1. He died after four year battle with colon cancer. He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016- Despite that he continued acting and would do so even as he went through different surgeries and chemotherapy

2. He was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina to African -American parents.

3. His ancestry DNA routes were traced from the Krio people from Sierra Leone, Yoruba people from Nigeria and Limba people from Sierra Leone.

4. He is survived by wife Taylor Simone Ledward with whom they married/engaged in 2019. They had no kids.

5. Chadwick was a vegetarian.

6. He graduated from Howard University in Washington, a historically black university, some of the top alumnae of the university include Thurgood Marshall, United States Supreme Court Justice, the late Congressman Elijah Cummings, Andrew Young, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Kamala Harris, United States Senator and Democratic VP candidate for 2020 general election among others.

May he rest in peace, he will be greatly missed by millions of people around the world for his acting prowess and being inspirational to many youngsters.

But like they say ‘God only picks the best’.

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020



