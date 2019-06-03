Kenyans tell singer Willy paul to wed songbird Nandy after thrilling performance at “Choma na Ngoma” festival

A video of controversial gospel singer Willy Paul flirting with Tanzanian songbird Nandy has sparked a debate on the interwebs.

The Kenyan singer performed with Tanzanian songstress Nandy with their raunchy dance moves left many wondering.

In the video, the two, who graced the Choma Na Ngoma Festival on Friday, were filmed dancing suggestively as their supporters cheered on.

The event, which went down at Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC), brought together a host of top artistes including Sauti Sol, Nigerian reggae-dancehall king Patoranking, Hart the Band among others.

At some point the Njiwa hitmaker grinds the 26-year-old.

The two artists rocked chats with their collabo Halleluyah about two months ago.

It was not the first time the singer was throwing his fans into confusion.

Two weeks ago, while hosting a masquerade party at Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi’s Westlands joint, the singer seemed to have a good time with unidentified woman.

With a glass of whatever she enjoys in hand, the woman could be seen grinding up on Willy Paul.

This has raised concerns, with some asking him to come out clear if he’s still a gospel artist.

Willy Paul was however proud of his performance at the concert posting the raunchy photos and videos on his instagram page.