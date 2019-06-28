Kansoul releases new hit featuring Vivian ‘Accelerator'(Serereka)

Kenyas’ Renowned Music Group,The Kansoul has dropped a brand new song dubbed ‘Accelerator'(Serereka).

The trio that features Meja formely of Calif Records,Madtraxx and Kora featured Singer Vivian in the banger.

The Kansoul, who have perfected the art of making club bangers in the Kenyan music genre, Genge, seem to be experimenting with a new sound which is characterised by rhythmically recited vocals over an instrumental backing with strong bass lines.

The trio have done several collaborations but this time having featured songtress and entertainer Vivian,shows the versatility and coming of age of these iconic acts.

The tune is effortlessly catchy and is set to blaze the club scene for 2019 and beyond.

