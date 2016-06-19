All About Kamba Men in 400 Words; Sexholics, Mean, Unambitious, Diminutive, Superstitious and Snobbish

By D S
Kamba men are known for their shrill voices, more like their women. When you eavesdrop on a Kamba couple arguing you will be forgiven for thinking that the quarreling duo are two women! Your ears will be slapped with shrill voices shouting obscenities in their language.
They are loved by Asians because of their loyalty, honesty and lack of ambition. A Kamba man is contented with a salary of 10k. He will not agitate for better pay. Incidentally the ‘peanuts’ is enough to feed him and his family because he is frugal and mean.
What other men might consider peanuts is a windfall to them.
Kamba men are stunted. A fifty year old man can easily pass for thirty! A Kamba man walking with his wife you will be forgiven for thinking she is his mother. He cannot string two sentences without uttering the word, ‘kibeti’, an indication of how much Kambas love women.
He does not greet his neighbours but will not shy away from borrowing salt from the very neighbours he snubs. He will walk up to you and retort ‘ nipatie chumvi’. If you think that after you give him salt, the ice will have been broken and he will warm up to you, you are mistaken.
Unlike his Luo or Luhya counterpart, he does not maintain a respectable distance from his mother in law. When she visits, the man surrenders his side of the bed to her and spends the night on the sofa. That is unheard of in Luo land and will invite a curse to the man and his in law.
At work, they are known to engage in gossip and slander. Asian employers love them because they can be used as spies, telling on their colleagues. It is normal for them to use charms for job security, what they call, ‘kutibu kazi.’ There is always that Kamba man who does not greet his colleagues in the morning. He sneeks in surreptitiously, ignoring outstretched hands, not responding to verbal greetings, maintaining a studious silence, only to come to life in the course of the day. Or that accountant who is always clad in a brown cardigan, come rain, come shine. Wonder no more, the brother is simply heeding his witch doctor’s advice.
The standard greeting when a Kamba man meets another just arrived back in the city from home is, ‘kwe mbua?’
A Kamba brother’s ideal date is a tour of Uhuru Park. He and his date will marvel at the waters and be mesmerised by the revellers enjoying boat rides. Water is a very rare commodity back home, hence the excitement, the sheer awe and wonder! The date will not be complete without soda and bread.
That is the Kamba brother for you: mean, unambitious, diminutive, superstitious and snobbish!
John says
That is a stereotype. No distinct truth
mali ya mungu says
they are nevertheless peaceful people. no problems with other ethnic groups in kenya.
Anonymous says
The author is ignorant and stupid. Period
Mwanzia says
yes we are like that but we are peaceful ever only Muthama the senator is spoiling our name
Anonymous says
That’s not true.in fact I can remember we decided to stage a go slow in our place of work but we were betrayed by a mluya(kujipendekeza)
vinnie says
This is totaly un-true,u cannot judge a whole community based on few individuals.Im a proud kamba from Machakos and i dont posses any of the characters u av written above.So stop displaying your ignorance n mediocrity n get your facts right.
Anonymous says
We do not only avoid greetings from non kambas but from our fellow kambas in the morning not bkoz of witchcraft but kisirani from noosey neighbours who want to spoil your day at the plot. Some neighbours are so unfriendly and don’t go to church plus they operate their business with majini which disturbs ur peace on the plot in tala kangundo thats why we don’t greet them.
Anonymous says
So what makes your tribe better than Kambas? Your words are a sign of a broken relationship. ..Asi!
Cosmas Maina says
Nesa!
Anonymous says
Of course the author of the article spoke about himself. We don’t have tribal spokesperson and if anyone is stereotyped in negative light, it’s an individual issue
Anonymous says
non of the mentioned is true
Anon says
Hehee the writer ni kama amekosewa na mkamba fulani,, take it easy bana kambas are not like that.. And then who told you luyhas n luos are our counterparts, in what? Stop politicking here n get an hobby mr analyzer!!
munywa uki says
hate speech.
mizungu says
they are used badly like slaves by Asians, just take a stroll in industrial area.
indians and chinese employers mistreat these fellows!
eunice ngina says
asi uvungu tyusu mtajiju
eunice ngina says
taongea siasa zenu sana kamba mtapata cc tumeshaasonga mbele hu hu hu
Anonymous says
This author is mind sick.
anoni noni says
Ino ni ndia ndondou nduniani stupid fellow wasted his coins at the cyber writing this message
Punisher says
Hahaha…io yote ni ukweli..although kuna vitu msee hujiekea bana…sasa ukichomea watu umejisaidia na nini msee
Mutemi says
U are not just stupid but full of malice and lacks respect for others u are mediocre, narrow minded,of uncircumcised mind,lacking in facts,intact we can’t even fork out 400 words for u. You are only worth one word NGULI
mary says
Datz true,kamba men r lyk DAT.vai ndaiya
Mbathi sya kumwinia Ngai says
Mary you being a Stereotype otherwise you include your Dad, Uncles, Brothers, Cousins, Nephew, Pastors na kila mundu won the weenyu into the same bracket which is quite absurd.
Mutua says
talk about been ignorant
Anonymous says
this is stupid and originated from a dump mind