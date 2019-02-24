K24 TV’s Betty Kyallo cried on seeing NTV Dennis Okari honeymoon photos; #LifeChangingMistake

Well. it started off with this post by K24 TV News anchor Betty Okari that she made on her social media handles and all hell was let lose ! oh yes she cried on seeing Dennis Okari’s honeymoon photos, a close confidant told The Pulse.

BETTY KYALLO: They never wanna see you laughing this hard, they be like angalia vile hata hajui kucheka, angalia kicheko fake. Mimi ni mteule hamniwezi 😉😉

Nabii Mswahili: Hii kiherehere umeanza vile okari ameoa.point of correction its not mteule,its omuteule.nugu

Happiness Kerubo Nyabiosi: Mteule hamniwezi matamshi ya 001 bado navalisha our sister from rongo nguo narudi tucheke

Claire Lizy : Hiii dryspell itakumaliza,,you were too silent but since Okari afanye wedo nikama clit inarukaruka juu ya wivu🙄😜 accept n move on ulidhani joho ndio anamwaga champagne u thought okari haezi marry?? Meanwhile ruto will never be president 🤣🤣😂

Man Nelly Masaya: Inafika usiku unakumbuka Okari ako honeymoon alafu unaanza ku imagine vile alikuwa anakusugua vitu unaisha nguvu usingizi inapotea unakimbia social media kupost picha. Tunawajua

Shirley M Nestor : I swear this woman is hurting so much, matters of heart. This week Okari ameamsha mapepo zako kiajabu, plastic smile.

Nyalo Millie Karen :Leaving a young man with a bright future for Joho was your mistake no 1.



Generali O Jnr : Wewe mboga safi tena sana! Let nobody point a finger at you. But losing a Kisii man is like jumping from paradise right into boiling oil.



Victor Nyanumba: Lilian mulli Amepasua Mbarika akarudi. wewe….na uteule wako na rafiki yako akothee mtajua hamjui…….chuma ni Doshi na yako imenyakuliwa…..

Aloys Bonareri Ruth: I swear Betty you’re hurting so much…..matters of the heart…..time heals you gonna be fine dear….

Evan Sop: Betty silence and being composed sometimes is the best weapon.Having regular posts will do you more harm from the netcitizens



Aggrey Sirgwe: We know your handwriting murkomen. RUTO WILL NEVER BE A PRESIDENT OF KENYA





Cathy Mong’are: Why do pple think this Lady doesn’t have feelings?Mnamwingilia she assumes…she reacts but you still insult her,what do pple really want?let Betty be.



Malath Dache: It’s either I started following you recently or you post so much lately. Not my problem though but just so you know happy people do not say they are happy, we just know. People who try so much to convince others that they are happy are really hurting inside.



Richie Sankale Wa Virgy: Makosa ya huyo mama ni kuhama na kifunguo ya Choo zote za plot, sasa tuko tu hapa nje wote.



Eric Ndemange: Regrets can cause depression and more fb updates

Irene Mukonyo: Betty silence is the best weapon. This crap of posting after every minute shows clearly that you are hurting

Vincent Ogutu: Vile mkorogo imekataliwa si mtachange kama litmus paper then you talk in ‘pop’ sound

Chege Wa Wairimu: Lakini ulidhani Okari hatapata bibi. Nyinyi 28 snd over middle class mtakaa single forever coz of ego mko nayo

Prince Darling Crystal: Okari Ameoa si utatusumbua wewe,,,,,but ukweli hujui kucheka nugu

Cellynah Muthoni: Hahahaha,lemmi laugh too because i know Akothee cant perform with her clothes on.



Danteh Owiti : Who are you fighting? We are busy fighting people commenting Ruto can’t be president and you’re here creating your own fights.

In fact you’ve now made me confirm that Ruto can’t be the president of Kenya. Puga



Malath Dache: It’s either I started following you recently or you post so much lately. Not my problem though but just so you know happy people do not say they are happy, we just know. People who try so much to convince others that they are happy are really hurting inside.

Follow the conversation on Betty’s FB Page link below