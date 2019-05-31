K24 anchor Serah Teshna quits after one year in the Uhuru owned station

K24 TV presenter, Serah Teshna has announced her departure from the station after working there for one and a half years.

Teshna, who was the ‘K24 Alfajiri’ show presenter thanked her directors, producers and the media max fraternity who entrusted her to do the show in November 13, 2017.

“When I started I was very fresh, very green but you guys just trusted in me and held my hand,” Teshna stated.

Teshna stated that she would reveal her next career path in the next two weeks.

Though Teshna did not reveal where she was heading to, sources from the station revealed that she was wanted to concentrate more on acting.

The 29-year-old has won numerous awards as an outstanding actress including Best Lead Actress in 2011 and 2012 during the Kalasha Film Awards.

Teshan hosted K24 Alfajiri alongside Ciru Muriuki and Jeff Mote having previously hosted the Screen Therapy show host on KTN.

Out of the initial K24 Alfajiri crew, Mote is now the only remaining host after Ciru Muriuki quit the station in July.

In December 2018, the presenter was rumored to be heading to Citizen TV’s Daybreak show after Joey Muthengi quit. However, that did not come to pass.