K24 anchor Betty was a “bad rubbish” , Okari deserves happiness now says Lainus Kaikai’s wife

Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai’s wife Jace Mueni on Friday threw a bombshell while attending the wedding of NTV anchor Dennis Okari this week.



In a Facebook post, Mueni threw shade at unidentified individual(s) or incident(s), referring to them as “bad rubbish” an incident many related to Okari’s ex lover K24 anchor Betty Kyallo.



The post was accompanied with a selfie of Mueni and Dennis Okari’s wife, Naomi Joy.

She wished the couple well, writing that they deserved all happiness in the world.

An excited Mueni wrote how she was ready to dance on the Okaris big day.

Betty Kyallo, who is Okari’s ex-wife, recently stated that she was happy for him on his engagement to Naomi Joy.

