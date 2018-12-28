Journalist who Leaked fake video of Wajir Woman Rep Hon Fatuma Gedi ‘in bed doing it’ arrested

A jounalist who works for the Russian funded online rag Tuko News one Douglas Baya was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly editing a video depicting Wajir Woman Representative Hon Fatma Gedi’s in a sexual act with a man who is not her husban in a hotel. It is beleived the video was fake.

Mr Baya is reported to have allegedly received KSh2 million in order to edit the fake video that exposed Ms Fatuma Gedi.

The video trended on social media for a couple of weeks before Lilian Muli’s move dump fiance Billionare Jared Nevaton taking over social media thus saving Ms Gedi from further bashing and exposure.

Douglas Baya was arrested in Kakamega County, for spreading fake news and for putting Ms Gedi on the spot through the fake video, so as to tarnish her name.

It is rumoured was authored to punish ms Gedi over role in killing the Sugar report in parliament, a top Sugar baron from Kirinyaga is said to be behind the video



More to follow