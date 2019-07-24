Jamaican reggae artist Duane Stephenson to perform at KICC on Saturday 27th July

Jamaican reggae musician Duane Stephenson landed in Kenya at 11:30 pm on Monday evening ahead of his awaited performance at the KICC grounds on Saturday 27th July.

Duane will perform alongside another fellow Jamaican reggae sensational Daville a concert dubbed “Let Love Reign Concert”. Famed for his ‘August Town’ hit, Duane is in town courtesy of Mohspice Entertainment and Across Solutions presentation.

Wyre the love child will curtain raise for Duane and Daville while the Gravitti reggae band will back them up. TV presenter Tallia Oyando will be the emcee alongside Phillipo and Teargas, while Moh Spice deejays led by DJ Moh and DJ Muzikal Sheriff will keep the crowd dancing to reggae tunes. Duane is known as the force behind hits like Serah,Cottage in Negril,To the Lord, Ghetto pain among others.