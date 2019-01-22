Jalango,Shafie Weru and Mc Phillipo lead a “Play kenyan music” meeting at KICC

Kenyans Media Personalities and Artists today had a first ever meeting at the KICC in the spirit of supporting Kenyan content after weeks of a tiresome debate on the crisis of lack of Kenyan content on air.

The venue as promised was made available to them by the KICC boss Nana Gecaga in a meeting of the invited.

Although the details of the meeting are still scanty the main agenda that was in discussion was about promoting local content and equally giving a platform for artists to compete in the International market.

Some of the media personalities who were in attendance include; Shaffie Weru, Jalango, Betty Kyallo, Anita Nderu among others.

Representing the artists during the meeting include Naiboi, Juacali, Nameless among others while MC Philipo represented hypemen and DJs.

They all participated in the discussions and gave their ideas on what should be implemented as a solution to the challenges that have been addressed.

In line to this meeting, President Uhuru Kenyatta also called upon the State House Event Boss to organize another meeting which will serve as a platform for all artists to raise their concern.

This conversation is intentional to impact change in the various sectors and boost local content.