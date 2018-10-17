Jacque Maribe Dumps Jowie In An Affidavit, Their Love Is Now Past Tense As Itumbi Scores Big With Poems

All indications are TV journalist Jacque Maribe has made a choice, she has dumped her jailbird/lovebird Jowie Irungu. In an affidavit filed in Court yesterday the TV journalist refereed to her relationship in past tense a clear indication that the two are no longer together.

Well, some of her rumoured ex-lovers have been milling court precincts with others even writing poems to her and her son Zahari. Dennis Itumbi leads the pack of ex-close friends who are seen as taking advantage of misfortune to get back to the kitchen engine of the 30 year old single mother of one.

Ms Maribe’s Jubilee network is still a live, her close network in Jubilee is still live and going strong with one very very special and close past friend Hon Johnson Sakaja showing up in court, others are Hon Moses Kuria and her other Jubilee allied media personalities like Terryane Chebet.

Back to the affidavit:

Ms Maribe claims in the affidavit that she is standing trial only because of her romantic relationship with co-accused Joseph Irungu alias Jowie. The two are charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

In an affidavit responding to the prosecution’s application to deny her bail, Ms Maribe said she was an innocent lover and should not be held responsible for Mr Irungu’s actions.

She said her bail application should be considered on its own merit without factoring in her fiance’s conduct. In the affidavit, the journalist sent a condolence message to Monica’s family, saying she was praying for their peace of mind. She stated that she could not account for Irungu’s movements and who he associated with. “The only reasons I am standing trial are that I was in love with a person the prosecution have interest in.

I allowed him to come live in my house and I allowed him to use my vehicle. There is no witness or forensic material to associate me with the murder,” Ms Maribe said.

“Irungu was my fiancé as at then and in the circumstances I definitely communicated with him. It is most unfair to use the communication between me and him in the given circumstances of our then existing relationship as a reason to deny me bail,” she argued.

On the prosecution’s claims that her house was a secondary crime scene, which she could interfere with if released on bail, Maribe said she had already surrendered it to investigators and had no intention of going there.

She said she was not home at the time the prosecution claims Irungu burned some clothes to allegedly destroy evidence. “Any of his actions are not necessarily sanctioned or attributed to me. I was not there if there was any burning. I personally was not aware and did not endorse or authorise any burning of anything,” she said.

She stated that the spot where the prosecution says the fire was lit was not in her compound. On claims that her car was located at Monica’s residence on the night she was murdered, Maribe stated that it was common knowledge that Irungu was her fiancé and used her car but that she could not account for the places he went with it.

It is widely expected that Ms Maribe will be granted bail next week