Itumbi’s “BAE” Jackie Maribe Mocked for Losing out on Plum State Job

Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe was on the receiving end on Tuesday after missing out on a top State House job to her colleague Kanze Dena.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ms Dena as State House deputy spokesperson and deputy head of the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU).

She will also head the Digital team making her the immediate boss of Denis Itumbi

Maribe is thought to have enjoyed better relations in State House that saw her being awarded a Head of State Commendation in 2017’s Jamhuri Day.

Social media users flocked Dennis Itumbi’s pages where he had congratulated Kanze for joining PSCU and poured vitriol on his close friend believed to be his lover, Maribe

Congratulations – Jacqueline Maribe – Great growth. pic.twitter.com/7BltUfh7OV — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 5, 2018

You meant Congratulations BAE… when will you ever be romantic chief….😅 — Eric Onchonga (@eric_onchonga) June 5, 2018