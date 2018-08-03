Denis Itumbi Thirsting over KTN’s Sophia Wanuna After Jackie Maribe Dumped Him for Dubai Bouncer

KTN TV’s Sophia Wanuna is one of the most underrated broadcast Journalists of our recent times.

Forget her ‘yellow yellow’ complexion synonymous with blonds, Wanuna is brilliant, eloquent and brave. A trip down memory lane to when Miguna was forcefully deported from JKIA will assert this sentiment.

She is also beautiful and petite and disgraced State House official Denis Itumbi could not help but thirst on her as she stepped out in a stylish outfit.

Dennis Itumbi described her look as ‘sexy’ eliciting an avalanche of reactions from fans who urged him to leave TV Girls alone.

The trolling on Itumbi was elicited by Jowie proposing to Jacque Maribe a woman that had been linked to Dennis Itumbi.

Although Maribe and Itumbi have maintained that they are just friends, it has not stopped Kenyans from trolling him over his perennial presence in the Maribe friend zone.

Well, twice unlucky for him as Sophia Wanuna – is well off the market.

The popular presenter is engaged to monied businessman Sasha Mutai.

In 2016, the two were said to be heading to the aisle after Wanuna’s visit to Mutai’s family in Nandi County.

After their highly publicised relationship and no wedding to show for it, the two were rumored to have broken up but neither of them confirmed nor denied the breakup, though Sophia removed their pictures from social media.

And after keeping a low profile on her relationship status, Wanuna appears to be in love again. Just last month, she gave the biggest hint yet that she was taken as she posted a “His & Hers” picture flaunting their expensive Hublot watches.