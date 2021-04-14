“It was not me”, lawyer captured likin a lady’s boobs distances himself from the act

Nairobi-based lawyer Harrison Musyoka has distanced himself from a trending video shared on social media showing him and an alleged girlfriend in a rather compromising position.

Speaking to Kenya today yesterday, Musyoka clarified that the woman in the video is not his girlfriend and that he had only just met her after being invited to her birthday party by her friends.

He claimed that the video was leaked online by at least one of the other eight guests who were invited to the party even though they have all denied it.The 40-year-old bachelor said he has been practicing law since 2013 and has handled high-profile cases.