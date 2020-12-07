Is Polygamy the best approach to marriage in Kenya? EVIDENCE

BY Aoko Otieno via fb

Polygamy remains very much alive in our society. Whether the partners are incognito only to surface during scandals, funerals or are recognized by the parties involved.

We can also skirt around the issue of whether it has reduced significantly given Christianity, modernity et al, but we cannot deny its existence.

Thank you for those who have reached out. The response is overwhelming but only a handful can participate in the discussion (like intimated, will reach out with specific date/day this week)

Thank you to those who threw me into spasms of laughter. E.g “Aoko, all men are polygamous, except me.”

Or “I hate polygamy. Fullstop.”

Now if you support polygamy and would wish to voice your sentiments publicly. Feel free to hit my inbox.

These are discussions we need to have. For instance, does it subjugate women? Reduce them to objects a man counts amongst his wealth? Pit them against each other thus denying them the perks of matrimony (as some argue) or it gives them security (of having a partner, no woman wants to end up alone and financial because women tend to accept polygamy when the man “has his hands.” Poor men are hardly polygamous)

Can we also agree that in modern times, women aren’t abducted into being wives like the olden days and they actually willingly do this? Even the most educated? E.g our Deputy CJ?

Could it be a panacea to absentee fatherhood? Men are paying child support to kids they’ve had with other women but they’re not really raising these kids. The consequence is an epidemic of emasculated young boys and bitter girls who loathe men)

Is it nothing but a phenomenon exacerbated by patriarchy (a very misunderstood and misused word) that allows men have multiple sex partners sanctioned by culture, society and legal frameworks?

We will find out.