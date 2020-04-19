Is our Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau a secret agent for China Government?

By Soyinka Lempaa

This man is the PS foreign affairs ..His name is Macharia Kamau. You can’t trust this man. Even the way he is posing and smiling you can’t trust him. Even the way he tries to twang he is not yo be trusted .

I saw in disbelief as he tries to justify why Kenyans in China have been reduced into vagabonds. It was shocking !

While other countries like Ghana and Nigeria are summoning Chinese Ambassadors to explain why their citizens are being subjected to such treatment our smiling PS is just behaving like a home guard or a child thereof .

But anyhow, our governments have not been pro people but extractive regimes whose stock in trade is to extract as much resources including taxes from the masses and enrich themselves …

A responsible government must account for its citizen and regardless of how’s they enter the country of their residents they carry with them inalienable rights …Disaster Macharia Kamau must be stigmatised for his I don’t care attitude .

Faforo!

Meanwhile Uhururuto government must not be clouded by Covid 19 as to forget other aspects of life .

It is raining and we need to plant trees to attain the 10% forest cover …

Those of us desirous of planting trees should be classified as providers of essential services. We should be allowed controlled movement to deliver seedlings in rural areas …I intend to take seedlings to Nairagie Enkare and I can’t go.

I am told by my environmental advisor, information that I verily believe to be true that Covid 19 and other pathogens could have been contributed by climate change among others

My brother Kiriako Tobiko who did tremendous work in restoration or Mau Forest should role out a program of tree planting in this rainy season and Covid 19 era.

After we vanquish this Covid menace, we shall go back to our normal lives with their vagaries. Covid 19 will not be a reason for environmental degradation at any one time …