Inside Hon. Sabina Chege’s love with Bishop Ngang’a after dumping John De mathew

Reports have emerged that Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, enjoyed a relationship with controversial city pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a.

A local press reported that after departed musician John De’ Mathew’s romance with the politician broke off, Ng’ang’a swooped in.

At the time, the Neno Evangelism Centre preacher had a slot at KBC and Coro FM where Ms Chege was a presenter.

“She was already a household name in Kikuyuland and in KBC. Powerful, experienced and well-paid. I remember that time, pastor Ng’ang’a was starting off. Sabina dropped De’Mathew for him,” a musician close to the deceased benga legend told the Standard Media-owned publication.

It is believed that close associates of the woman rep disapproved of the relationship with the man of the cloth.

“We were not comfortable with that union. We loved Sabina because she had done so much for us.

“We were just worried and wanted the best for her. But there’s no doubt she was smitten with Ng’ang’a. He was determined to have a church wedding but Sabina eventually dumped him towards 2012.

“She decided to focus on the Murang’a Woman Rep seat,” the source further disclosed.

Later the same year, Ng’ang’a married his current wife Mercy Murugi at a lavish party in Windsor Golf Club.

De’Mathew married Carolyne Waithera as his second wife and Ms Chege settled in with Gathitu Maina, a former Kenya Dairy Board boss.