‘If your daughter accepts my marriage proposal I will stop sexing slay queens, be a pastor’- Willy Paul begs Julie Gichuru

The Kenyan celebrated Gospel artist Willy Paul has left his fans tongue waging after making a mouth watering complement on Julie Gichuru’s photo shared by Mpasho news on Instagram.



The Kanungo hit maker went ahead to praise the former TV girl for her outstanding beauty and acknowledged that her husband Antony Gichuru got a beautiful soul.



Mpasho news shared the celebrated TV girl’s photo on Instagram celebrating her 47th birthday. “@julieguchuru happy birthday manze ur very beautiful walai.. ur husband hapa aliangukia walai.. I hope to marry your daughter soon. If I get her walai I’ll change my ways. I’ll even become a pastor. Enjoy your 47th” Willy Paul commented.This comes a moth after Julie Gichuru and Antony Gichuru celebrated their 17th Wedding anniversary where the two are blessed with five children.

Do you think Willy Paul will become pastor if he marries Julie Gichuru’s daughter?