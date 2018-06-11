‘I Wear Tight Clothes for my Sponsor,’ Celebrated Gospel Artist Claims

Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei is known for her long flowing dresses especially during concerts but when in the presence of her hubby Anselm Madubuko the dress code changes.

This is because whilst figure-hugging dresses may be a tad much for her performances, her husband likes to see her curves.

Speaking to Parent’s Magazine about her stage dress code, Emmy said “It’s not like I’m hiding anything, it’s just when I am singing in front of people I am very cautious of how I dress and I don’t want anything to take away the attention from my performance. Sometimes, the stage is high and if you wear short clothes you can disorganize the audience.”

But when in Lagos, Emmy goes all out because her husband is very liberal when it comes to his wife’s dress code. “In Lagos, I wear very fitting clothes because that is what my husband likes. But when I’m doing concerts I like flowing clothes because I am comfortable, I am free. I can lift my legs, I can jump and it’s still decent to everybody.”