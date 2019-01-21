I was not ready to settle down when i married my daughter’s mum Says Robert Burale

Months after Pastor Robert Burale’s wife came out alleging that his former husband was in debts hence dumping him, the said pastor and motivational speaker has come out to give his side of the story.

While speaking in an interview Burale said that he was not ready to marry her ex wife Rozina Mwakideu when she met her.

“I was not ready to marry when I met my daughter’s mum. My daughter Lexy is now 13 years, and I met her mother when I was still a bad boy and I was not ready to settle down in marriage,” Said Burale.

While adding on to co parenting he said, “You have to understand that once you have a baby with someone, the connection will never die, you will be judged by God because of that child if they don’t get good parenting. The communication is always about the child and not the mother and that is why I condemn those men who impregnate women and abandon them,” he said.

Burale further added saying that their marriage lasted for a year and two days.

Earlier on,Rozinah said the marriage with the pastor failed because he was deep in debt and lied about it.

“I kept waiting hoping he would change. The main reason I left was after my friend came to visit me and after she left she wanted to sue him for defaulting on a debt. I couldn’t handle that pressure plus other personal issues,” she said

While asked to comment on the allegation by Ms. Mwakideu, he chose to instead comment on his claims marital status where he said that he has abstained ever since he separated from his wife#.