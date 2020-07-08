I Was Angry – KTN news anchor Ben Kitili’s wife Amina says, they are back together, marriage intact

KTN news anchor Ben Kitili’s marriage is back to life, wife Amina Munde has confirmed they are still together, married and strong.

Last week netizens woke up to reports that Amina the beautiful wife of KTN news anchor Ben Kitili had taken off from their matrimonial home and were headed for divorce. Amina Mude had shared a message on her Instagram page indicating that she and the news presenter were not in a good terms but were focused on raising their two children.



“Ben and I are currently ‘separated’ I don’t know what the future holds but am grateful for the beautiful memories and definitely the beautiful kids that we made. It’s been one month of pain and tears but I know that one day the light will shine,” she wrote.

But according to Amina, the post was blown out of proportion, she was angry.

The mother of two also noted that she made the remarks in the heat of the moment but has since learnt that it was a stupid mistake.

Clarifying if she and Ben are still together, the weight loss vlogger said, “Ben and I are married. He will always be the man I love and honour all the days of my life.

Well, having downloaded two kids and with the COVID-19 ravaging the world, who really could go for a divorce? what will be the means of survival? It is obvious, Amina is locked in this thing called marriage. She has no choice but stick in. Any good mother cannot divorce over little things. There is so much joy in a family setting especially when two beautiful kids are involved. Marriage with difference is the best, its keeps the couple going, making things better between them as they waste their prime time. By the time they come to terms that they are not compatible it will be too late and the challenges will shift and boom after menopause you realise you did well sticking up together!