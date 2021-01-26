“I want you to marry me”, Vallary Njeri pleads with Nigerian Tycoon

The 60-year old’s popularity surged when he married Nigerian actress Regina Daniels.

His show of affection and love to his young wives has got many other women gushing over him.

A Kenyan lady by the name Valley Sevie is just one of the latest women to publicly express their interest in the politician cum businessman.

Taking to Ned’s comment section in one of his Instagram posts, Valley begged the lawyer to marry her.

” Stop marrying young girls, come and marry me. I am your age mate. From Kenya with love,” she wrote.

The comments caught Ned’s attention and he replied with a thank- you note.