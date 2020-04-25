I want baby #6, somebody please cumme inside me, I want to be pregnant- Akothee begs

Controversial singer and philanthropists Esther Okeyo aka Akothee caused storm on Instagram when he publicly called for a man to cumme inside her so that she can be pregnant. Akothee who also goes by name Madam Boss shared a photo of a mother breastfeeding baby and expressed how badly she missed that feeling.



akotheekenya : I just want to get pregnant right now, Uwii my ovaries 🙆 ,I miss this feeling , because I can’t see myself traveling or performing anywhere any soon with this Corona 🙆🙆🙆

Can someone come make me pregnancy then go 🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃

Sorry you can’t stick around ,I don’t want stress 🤣😂

Babies are sweeeeet

And what followed was interesting reactions, sample these:



alexander_heist._ Bora afanane na mm siyo mtu mwengine

thee_poor_tycoon : 😂😂😂kazi ni ball tu alafu niende😅 na venye unakaa mtamu ivo

occhiopesto I’m sure lot of us we would like to be “that” man… but why run away after that?

izzoh__lymz: am here🤚🏻😂

c.h.a.l.o.h: Niko tayari

naughty_bree: 🤣🤣🤣🤣madam boss nakupenda😍

kevin_alunga: Hapa ndio unatoka na triplets 🤣🤣

fridakatsh: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂na nitaleta pampers love you sana

_konk.ii_: Can I come😂😂😂

beky_nyambeki: Ako thee ako thee akotheee u want someone to make you pregnant! Na kumbe tu Bure……………

_sammychei_: Can I come plizzzzzz,I miss😂😂😂