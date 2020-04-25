”I squandered school fees, never stepped in college, marriage is not my thing”- Maina Kageni opens up

King of Radio and Classic 105 FM breakfast show host Maina Kageni has opened about his past and says he regrets hurting his mother for ‘eating’ college fees and never stepping at university.

Maina who left the county in the 90s to enroll at a college in the United Kingdom but ended up doing odd jobs and failed to register while his single mother kept sending him fees.

Instead, he switched his focus and began working as a truck driver and fish distributor for some Chinese firm.

His mother was not aware that Maina was just living large in United Kingdom, she planned for Maina’s graduation celebrations and homecoming three years later but found out it was all fr nothing. “For the 25 years, my mum only forgave me last year,” he said in a Q&A with fans on YouTube.

Maina said his mother had so much faith in him and, unlike his brother and sister, he was given his school fees in cash and therefore made it easy to squander the money for the entire 3 years.

“I ate all my school fees by living large in the UK. My mum found out and she was not happy with me until last year, when she called me home and after dinner, she told me she forgiven me for not going to university,” he said.

Maina says he didn’t believe his mother had kept that grudge for all those years.

“My mum told me, Maina, if there is something I had promised your dad is that all his children would go to university,” he said. Maina’s dream was to become a lawyer.

Maina is one of the eligible senior bachelors in Kenya, although there have been rumours about his sexuality, he has never hardened his balls to confirm if indeed he can’t stand a beautiful naked woman even in darkness. During his show, he has always stated that from the many times men complains about their wives, he is not getting married any soon.

During the YouTube Q&A, Maina said marriage is not for everyone. “Yes, I believe in the marriage institution, but marriage is not for everyone,” he said. Perhaps a nice way to tells off his critics to mind their own shit.

Maina is top ranked radio presenter who has never shied off and instead says NUMBERS DON’T LIE. He is the highest-paid radio presenters in the country, although he never wished to be on radio.

“The day I will wake up and feel that I am going to work, I will call it a wrap because for me I’m always excited with what I’m doing,” he said.

“Sometimes I even wake up before my alarm. I mean, radio has nourished me for so long.”