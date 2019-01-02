I need a Kenyan wife says top Tanzania music star Mbosso

Tanzania artist Mbosso has recently revealed that he is in search of a Kenyan Lover.

The Singer speaking during an interview at Mseto East Africa said that he is in search for a Kenyan love specifically from Kenya.

He says that Kenyan ladies are disciplined and have very gorgeous ladies.

This hints that the artist is not really settled in a relationship at the moment and he says that although he has not approached anyone yet, he feels that Nairobi can be the place to find his new love.

The Singer also revealed details of his ex lover who is lady from Mombasa; the two have been co parenting although the lady is now married to another man who she has another child with.

Mbosso says that the main reason as to why they split is that the lady wanted to move on and that time, he was not ready for marriage.

WCB Boss Diamond Platnumz is currently dating a Kenyan beauty Tanasha Donna and the couple are set to get married next month.

Mbosso jokingly says that as soon as he gets a Kenyan love as well they well walk hand in hand as a double couple during Diamond Platnumz wedding.