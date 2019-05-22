I need 80 million for my wedding expenses, Comedian Erick Omondi on his trip to Italy

President of comedy Eric Omondi wants Kenyans to help him have a big-budget wedding to his Italian girlfriend, Chantal Grazioli.

Omondi said he’s planning for a big surprise in mid-June, and once he gets the cash, he will first go to Italy for ruracio (dowry paying ceremony).



The comic has left many in stitches after he made a joke about Manchester United, who finished sixth in the just-concluded English Premier League season.

He also said he is impressed by the joke going viral. “I feel nice because that was my hope,” he said.



Omondi is currently promoting his brand, where he tours local stadiums.



Before the event goes down, Eric, who’ll be in Mombasa this weekend, said he and his team travel to the county seven days earlier, do road shows and have a meet-and-greet with fans just to familiarise themselves with the environment.

The comedian has another project world tour, which is sponsored by Kenya Airways. He says the main aim of this project is to

He said while starting, he faced a lot of challenges, but later, top corporates came on board. Eric says security comes first during the stadium tours. He said,

SAFARICOM, ONE OF OUR SPONSORS, IS VERY STRICT ON SECURITY BECAUSE OF VARIOUS REASONS.

Omondi says he has a lot of things lined up for this year, and after the stadium tour ends, he’s going to work on a comedy movie together with fellow comedians, including Chipukeezy.