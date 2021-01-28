“I love the Somali guy, he will marry me and I’ll settle forever”, Betty Kyallo confess

Love is a beautiful thing. These are not just opening lines from D’banj’s hit song ‘Fall in Love,”, they hold true for ex-TV vixen Betty Kyallo.

Ever since she left TV journalism to focus on digital influencing and her businesses, she has been less unapologetic about her personal life- unguarded even, one would profess.

Every often, she shares –albeit in snippets- photos of the man who has captured her heart and warms her sheets.

Is he indeed a Somali guy? Love knows no creed, religion, or ethnic preference, she intimates.

“I want to live my life as Betty Kyallo and that in no way means I cannot have a boyfriend, take a picture, post a hand… I can do whatever I want, it is my space,”

Betty who just opened an exclusively posh barbershop in Upper Hill is unapologetic about the man in her life and issues a middle finger to critics and social media DCI,

“I love being in the public. I am open to scrutiny and I do not mind being criticized, insulted, or branded all sorts of names anymore. At this point, I enjoy social media. I am still a young woman, and I am going to have fun and do thing those in my age are doing,”

She added that when one chases happiness unapologetically, tribe, religion, status do not matter. Power to everyone who is authentic and self-preserving