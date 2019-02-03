I have stage 4 cancer, it has no cure but God will see me through- Hon Ken Okoth,

The best performing MP who represents Kibera (Kibra) constituency in Nairobi the rt Hon Ken Okoth has opened up about his battle with cancer while exuding confidence that he will pull through.

According to Standard, the 41-year-old legislator was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer after several hospital visits.

Okoth was being treated for ulcers and bacterial infections for about a year. He had also been put on pills to manage stress and anxiety.

Kibra MP Ken Okoth with ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga

The second-term MP revealed that he lost a lot of weight and had abdominal pains during that time.

Upon further examination, his doctors discovered that he had stage four cancer – something that took his family by surprise.

“The fear of the unknown that accompanies a cancer diagnosis is immense. Cancer changes your life completely,” stated Okoth.

He started treatment in 2018. The procedure that involved combined radio and chemotherapy was to prevent the risk of organ failure.

Okoth explained that since his cancer was discovered at a very advanced stage, it can only be managed and not cured.

He was forced to seek treatment in Europe since Kenya has very few facilities that care for advanced cancer.

Okoth has urged the government to scrap the taxes on cancer drugs and equipment like computerized tomography (CT) scans so that Kenyans don’t have to seek treatment abroad.

Perhaps this revelation explains why the lawmaker has been vocal in the push for the legalization of marijuana in the country.

Studies have shown that medical cannabis is effective in pain relief and the treatment of certain symptoms and side effects.