“I hate women who gossip about me and my dad” Governor Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi discloses

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, on Tuesday, September 3, spoke out about how her father’s alleged links to drug trafficking affects her.

In a candid interview with Radio Jambo presenter, Massawe Japanni, Mbuvi admitted that herself, and her entire family, were psychologically affected by the persistent allegations.

Refuting the claims, the JKUAT graduate further disclosed that she felt hurt when the people trolled her father over the issue despite him using his hard-earned wealth to help the underprivileged.

Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi says persistent assertions of her father’s links to the illicit drug trade affects her everyday life.

“It does affect me because they don’t know what kind of a person my dad is. My dad helps a lot in this country. Saying that he is a thief hurts me.

“Right now, he is supporting more than 200 children but the trolls have money to buy the internet and troll our family,” she stated.

“The worst troll came when he was really rising, people claimed he was stealing and dealing drugs. He made his money genuinely, but it was really bad to see that my father had amassed his own wealth yet people who have no clue how he did it accuse him of dealing drugs,” she continued.

She explained that Sonko came from a humble background and made his money genuinely through the matatu business after completing form four.

When asked if she was eying the political arena, she revealed that the dream was on the shelf for now.

“Right now I can’t compete for leadership because I want to empower young girls. I don’t want to rush into politics,” she explained.

Sonko has previously shut down the drug trafficking rumours detailing the extent of his wealth and the journey he took to amass it.

“I saved the little money I was getting. I have not killed anyone, I do not sell drugs. I own properties all the way from Lamu to Vanga. I have got over 1,000 title deeds of (genuine) properties, which I own. I have over 150 logbooks of cars, which I own,” explained the governor.