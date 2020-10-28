I dated old men for money in my twenties, I was never broke-Diana Marua reveals

Gospel music star Bahati’s wife Diana Marua was a mpango wa kando for years.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Diana said she never went broke in her twenties as she used to date men for money.

“In the past, I did some things that I am not proud of. At some point, I used to date guys for money,” she said.

“This is because I lacked the whole of my life. All I wanted was to live well. I dated people for money. I dated someone who used to pay my rent, I had someone who would shop for my house and one who would buy me clothes and another one who would take me out. In my early twenties, money for me was not a problem.”

Diana said she would stack her fridge to the point that the door would not close.

She revealed she a bad girl back in the days as she dated a married man.

“I am not proud of what I did but they are facts of my life and I want to encourage someone,” she said.

“So I used to date this guy who was married. I liked him a lot. The man told me, ‘Dee I will not lie to you that I am going to leave my wife for you’. I was a side chick but the guy was good,” she said.

Diana and Bahati are celebrating five years in marriage.