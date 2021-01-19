I can make love with Eric Omondi, it’s not just acting, vitu anaweza pata- Carol Beca opens up over #WifeMaterial cast

Young, sassy, and talented- they just needed a little nudge- say controversy- to thrust them into the broader limelight.

That is what Band Beca singers Carol and Becky had in mind when they joined the controversial Eric Omondi’s show dubbed the ‘Wife Material’.

The duo was bashed online after Eric announced that the program was all fake, even after saying he had wedded Carol.

The girl group was yesterday hosted on Massawe Japani’s Bustani la Masswe on Radio Jambo where they admitted the show helped them grow in their career.

“I like Eric but I do not. We went to promote our album that will be released next month. People did not know about us as musicians and also we gave people something to smile about during a boring season.”

Were any feelings caught in the shooting of the show?

“I am a human being, I felt something and feelings don’t just disappear. But I have to say, I am not in love with Eric. I do like him though and that hiss was not part of the script. The vibe was right and we went for it.”

Carol also revealed to have been body shamed.

“It had to be real then and everything I did in the show is what I was feeling at the time. The only time we got backlash was about kissing. Most of those who body-shamed us were fellow girls.”