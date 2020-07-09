I am not in Dubai with Governor Joho, I can’t be jumping to flights, got a business to ran- Betty Kyallo says

Ex TV anchor Betty Mutei Kyallo has come out fighting off rumours that she was the wamuNyonyez on boad governor’s Joho’s private jet to Dubai. as Kenyans on Twitter had claimed that she had accompanied Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to Dubai who is visiting the peoples’ president Raila Odinga.

In a series of videos she shared on her insta-stories, the nono mother of one said she is not in Dubai as many people have been made to believe, and she was with her friend going out for some Nyama Choma.



“Hey what’s up people, I hear I’m in Dubai. Guys I’m not in Dubai, I’m actually going to have some delicious nyama choma. And you know I have a business to run I can’t be gallivanting everywhere. We are going to have lunch guys so chill,” said Betty Kyallo.