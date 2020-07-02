I am a Lesbian? so what? mind your own business- Michelle Ntalami tells off haters

By Michelle Ntalami

There comes a time when silence, even to oneself, is betrayal. To the talkers and trollers:⁣

⁣

1. LABELS: Stop affixing labels on people who are NOT what you’re calling them. The dynamics of a relationship are too intricate for you to simply slap on a label on someone. If I haven’t said it myself, you have no right to go labeling me this or that. I hardly ever address trolls. But today I’m setting the record straight! Pun intended. Get this from the Queen’s mouth; I AM NOT WHAT YOU ARE LABELLING ME. I will not be explaining anything to anyone, or “admitting” to your allegations just to quell your petty curiosities. When I work hard, you troll. When I play hard, you troll. When I love hard, you troll. TF? Each time you slander my name, I still make a sale. So who’s sleeping better?⁣

⁣

2. ROLE MODEL: I did not sign up to be anyone’s role model. I signed up to live my dream! If this has inspired others along the way, great! I’m too many things to be boxed in one. So pick what floats your boat about me and move with it. But don’t tell me how I should live my life, what I should ‘admit’ to or what position you reckon I like. For the record; Out here, on top. In there, none of your business. ⁣

⁣

3. GET SERIOUS: There are far more important things in life to worry about than who eats bacon and who prefers a salad. Even if I was, what’s it to you? Why do other people’s preferences bother you? Let people do them! When I had time on my hands, I didn’t waste it gossiping. I began building my empire. This is why you know about me to talk about me today. What will you be, the loser gossiping or the winner winning? I think a “W” makes for a better crown than an “L.” 👑 ⁣

⁣

Talkers and trollers, be sure as you come for me with the God I serve, and the family, friends and fans I have! The dirt I have on some of you talking about me would never be enough to cover your hypocritical lives! Tread cautiously, the Universe keeps receipts.⁣

⁣

Here’s a spoiler for you though; with God by my side, I will still keep riding high and winning at life! 🐎 Now y’all go and have a salad, or bacon, or both. ⁣

⁣

Still I Rise! 🦅 ⁣

⁣

#VibeHighRideHigh⁣

#MichelleNtalami ⁣

⁣