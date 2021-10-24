A 47 year old Mombasa licence firearm holder has had his weapon withdrawn after a shooting incident

His wife had left home in their car

The man, in his pita pita, walked into Mombasa Tamaduni Gardens and discovered his parked car shaking very violently as a smell of boiled omena rend the air

He concluded that those inside the car weren’t discussing Rayila’s mountain climbing expertise. They must’ve been engaged doing something very serious

He pulled out his ceska and shot many times in the air to scare the man from shooting live ammunition inside his stolen thatched ATM

The man bolted out of the car and did an Omanyala, vamosing into the thin air

The cops took the gun, to prevent the man from forgiving the wife and also to protect the man from himself, because he could turn the gun on himself, as the pain of someone tilling his land could overwhelm him

By the way, my good friend Evans Khayumbi taught me how to detect your co-husband, the man who chews your wife like sugar cane, in your absence

He said if you are strolling around in the market and your gun (the AK 47) suddenly self corks, without any explanation, then you must look around because the culprit is within at least a ten meters radius

