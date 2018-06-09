How School Boys Used To Write Love Letters To Girls In The 90s

*HOW SCHOOL BOYS USED TO WRITE
P. O. BOX 163
21ST JULY, 1985
Dear Sweet Naa,
Time and ability plus double capacity
has forced my pen to dance
automatically on this benedicted sheet
of paper. I hope you’re swimming in
the wonderful pool of Mr. Health there.
I am also parambulating in the cool
breeze of wellness here.
Sweetie pie, the reason why this
miraculous thing is happening is
because, honey, I love you
spontaneously, and as I stand
horizontally parallel to the wall and
vertically perpendicular to the ground
now, I only think of you, since you are
a fantastic and fabulous girl put
together as fantabulous. I implore you
to decipher this my anthem of love
oozing out from the innermost
pendulum of my thoraxial cavity.
Darling, please stop haranguing with
the feelings in my heart because I love
you more than a snake loves rat.
To me each day I start by dreaming of
you. Each time I see you my
metabolism suddenly halts and my
peristalsis goes in reverse gear. My
medula oblangata also ceases
functioning.
Crazy, crazy, crazy you may say but
this is verily veritable. If only you
knew what is going on in my
encephalon you would prostrate.
That’s why I need to see you vis a vis
soon for a better elucidation through
tete a tete. No hyperbole &
onomatopoeia, simple candidness.
Only u and me are protagonists in this
subtle affair. As I cogitate and
ruminate over the last episode, I
genuflex before the Omnipotent and
implore him to let this affair emulsify.
By the way, I was bamboozled,
scintilated, exhilarated, and left in a
state of prolonged euphoria by the
contents of your missive which was
quite edifying and exhalting. It left my
bio-chemistry in a paradise-like
equilibrium.
Empirically speaking, I love u
chemically… I don’t ever want to see
gloom and doom looming over your
angelic live portrait. Let my
appellation be scribbled across your
heart, with indelible ink. If any boy
tries to ask for your companionship,
tell him that u are leased and
caveated.
I think I have to pen off here, because I
still haven’t finished studying
electrolysis polymerization. But
before I evaporate, I like to revitalize
your memory with those encapsulating
lyrics which proclaim that catarrh is
my butter, your piss is my mimbo, the
world’s greatest lover is me.
Catch you later. Sleep tight and don’t
let those bed bugs bite you because
you are too sweet for them. Goodbye
for now.
Your slave in love, your pillow, your
cushion,
Did any of u write/receive such?
