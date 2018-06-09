How School Boys Used To Write Love Letters To Girls In The 90s

*HOW SCHOOL BOYS USED TO WRITE

LETTERS TO GIRLS, in the 90s*

P. O. BOX 163

21ST JULY, 1985

Dear Sweet Naa,

Time and ability plus double capacity

has forced my pen to dance

automatically on this benedicted sheet

of paper. I hope you’re swimming in

the wonderful pool of Mr. Health there.

I am also parambulating in the cool

breeze of wellness here.

Sweetie pie, the reason why this

miraculous thing is happening is

because, honey, I love you

spontaneously, and as I stand

horizontally parallel to the wall and

vertically perpendicular to the ground

now, I only think of you, since you are

a fantastic and fabulous girl put

together as fantabulous. I implore you

to decipher this my anthem of love

oozing out from the innermost

pendulum of my thoraxial cavity.

Darling, please stop haranguing with

the feelings in my heart because I love

you more than a snake loves rat.

To me each day I start by dreaming of

you. Each time I see you my

metabolism suddenly halts and my

peristalsis goes in reverse gear. My

medula oblangata also ceases

functioning.

Crazy, crazy, crazy you may say but

this is verily veritable. If only you

knew what is going on in my

encephalon you would prostrate.

That’s why I need to see you vis a vis

soon for a better elucidation through

tete a tete. No hyperbole &

onomatopoeia, simple candidness.

Only u and me are protagonists in this

subtle affair. As I cogitate and

ruminate over the last episode, I

genuflex before the Omnipotent and

implore him to let this affair emulsify.

By the way, I was bamboozled,

scintilated, exhilarated, and left in a

state of prolonged euphoria by the

contents of your missive which was

quite edifying and exhalting. It left my

bio-chemistry in a paradise-like

equilibrium.

Empirically speaking, I love u

chemically… I don’t ever want to see

gloom and doom looming over your

angelic live portrait. Let my

appellation be scribbled across your

heart, with indelible ink. If any boy

tries to ask for your companionship,

tell him that u are leased and

caveated.

I think I have to pen off here, because I

still haven’t finished studying

electrolysis polymerization. But

before I evaporate, I like to revitalize

your memory with those encapsulating

lyrics which proclaim that catarrh is

my butter, your piss is my mimbo, the

world’s greatest lover is me.

Catch you later. Sleep tight and don’t

let those bed bugs bite you because

you are too sweet for them. Goodbye

for now.

Your slave in love, your pillow, your

cushion,

Did any of u write/receive such?