WHY And How Mature Women Have Sex With Underage Boys of 15 Or 16 Years Old Unknowingly

By Scophine Otieno

Hey, damsels and lasses… Picture this.

You walk into a pub and order a soda or one Guinness you intend to blow job for the rest of the night because the pocket is dented.

After a few sips, you get the courage to wiggle your waist on the dancefloor and damn, you can shake that bum.

You know Kenyan men, chivalry is an alien word in their vocabulary. They don’t ask women for a dance, they simply dry hump you from behind on the dancefloor then you turn and look at them.

If you like what you see, you let him continue… If not, you walk away, move to another spot or simply yell loud enough in the loud music

“We! Staki ujinga..!”

On this night, you feel someone grinding your behind, you turn and look, he’s young alright but not like a ten year old. He flashes a killer smile and you say, wharever so you let him dance with you. The dry humps turn to frontal dombolo and he says the magical words!

“Can I buy you a drink?”… The experienced ones say, ” what are you having” but the real OGs don’t ask no questions they simply ask the waiter to

“Leta Guinness Tatu kwa ile meza”

You sit in between the dancing and he’s really funny and he rubs your hands jokingly and as you slowly get inebriated, you let him put his hands around you.

That night , both of you end up in your bed.

He’s inexperienced but his strokes are stable. Plus he’s got stamina and gets it up three minutes after the last round. And when you finally whisper “let me rest,” you know you don’t mind keeping him for more than a one night stand.

You get to learn he’s a boda boda rider but because you were raised to give hustling men a chance, you don’t mind.

He comes around often and gives you something little for milk and omena.

Little do you know that he’s a 16 year old boy inured to tough life and hardened by circumstances. He probably first had sex when he was 9 playing baba na mama and at 14, he already knows his way around the corners of a vagina. At 16, he can approach and seduce a grown woman.

The hardships have pushed him into hustling but he’s a juvenile who spends his little money on alcohol and sex. He found something steady with you because in you he’s found a Mother, sister and lover.

Did I mention you are 24? A young woman.

Next thing you know, you are slapped with a 15 years jail term for defilement.

Given the circumstances you met this boy and knowing that people don’t usually look their age, is the sentence fair?

I know ignorance is no defense and sentence serves as caution to others but don’t Judges rely on evidence, circumstances and their wisdom?

Why is FIDA silent? I’m glad there’s an Appeal.

Consent age should be reduced to 16 years. What do you guys think?