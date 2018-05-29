How Greedy Kenyan Slay Queens Fall For Nigerian Men Who Misuse Them For Pornography And Sex Slavery

Kenyan slay queens known for their high affinity for foreign men and money have become targets of a group of foreigners who drug and force them into pornography.

The aliens, mostly from Nigeria, Congo and Cameroon, are said to engage in pornography, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Moving to the said posh neighborhoods is anew tactic, the foreigners are said to be targeting unsuspecting women around Kileleshwa and Lavington, where they rent houses for short periods mainly for ‘business.’

The criminals who have been operating around Donhlom and Buruburu among other estates in Eastlands, often drug and record live pornographic videos that are sold online in members-only and other sites that one must subscribe to.

A private investigator with Metro Links revealed that in one of their recent raids at a house in Kileleshwa, they found a strange drug dubbed Katamine, mainly used to drug women.

“We have been following them from Buruburu. We traced them to a house in Kileleshwa where we rescued a young woman who had been drugged and readied for action,” he said.

The strange drug has the face of a lion on it.

The foreigners often approach young women and treat them well for some time to win their confidence.

“It is after winning their confidence that they are invited to the house where they are drugged and made to take part in live porn sessions. In some cases, more than 10 men have sex with one woman,” he said

He said the sessions are recorded live for millions of viewers who have subscribed within and outside the country.

The drug which is said to be used for minor surgeries as an anesthesia wears off after three hours, by which time damage would have been done. Last year, some aliens linked to the racket were arrested in Eastlands but were later released without being charged.

