Photos: Hot girls Michelle Ntalami, Makena Njeri to hold a first ever LESBIAN WEDDING in Kenya??

Ntalami, the proprietor and founder of the hugely successful natural haircare brand Marini Naturals is the current subject of discussion of the dark interwebs. With little evidence, some have made allegations that Ntalami was the cause of a breakup between her friend, BBC journalist Christine ‘Makena’ Njeri and an unnamed woman. The news which went public on (9/07/2019) shocked many as most were not sure of Ntalami’s sexuality.



The post that went viral includes Makena’s white Mercedez Benz with spray paint on the door and hood. The poorly written “Makena Cheater” and “Fu*k You” are clearly an angry reaction to what some suspect to be Makena stepping out on her relationship. However, it seems that K.O.T is keen to put two and two together, with some insinuating that the former Tahidi High star Makena Njeri allegedly cheated on her girlfriend with Ntalami.



Founder and owner of Marini Naturals, Michelle Nkatha Ntalami took to social media to share details of her past relationship experience.

Through an interactive session on Instagram with her followers, Ntalami revealed that when she was just 20 years old, she had the worst relationship experience ever. She went on to say that the relationship completely changed who she is because it broke her down into pieces, and it took her seven years to heal.

“At 20yrs, I got into the worst relationship of my life. It changed me till today. It broke me emotionally, physically and psychologically. It took me 7 years to heal from it. In that my next solid relationship from that one was at 27yrs. But I healed, and came out stronger,” part of her post read.

However, the young C.E.O was quick to point out that she recovered from the experience and she is actually grateful that she went through it.

“I’m grateful it happened and for the changes it brought in my life. I’ve got a tattoo on my back, which is a powerful reminder never to let myself go there again,” she wrote.

