Hon Sakaja Confirms Relationship With Jacque Maribe, Since High School !

By PulseLive

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has for the first time divulged details of his relationship with Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe.

In a tweet, the Senator revealed that he has been a close friend of Ms. Maribe from the time they were in High School fueling speculation that they may have had a steamy affair in their previous lives. “So, we can say Sakaja is the pioneer ex, clearly Oliver Mathenge, Eric Omondi, Itumbi and Jowi all happened between 2013 today”- Social pundit Carol posted on Facebook.

Of all the former lovers, non has been confirmed to the baby daddy of Ms Maribe’s 4year old son.

Jackie Maribe has been my friend since high school. I have no apologies to make for standing with her. Before I’m a senator, I am a human being who has friends. If you are my friend, I will stand with you no matter which position you or I hold. — Sakaja Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) October 24, 2018



Sakaja went on to say that he was human and does not regret attending court to support Maribe, adding that if any of his friends was in trouble he would still do the same.

“Jackie Maribe has been my friend since high school. I have no apologies to make for standing with her. Before I’m a senator, I am a human being who has friends. If you are my friend, I will stand with you no matter which position you or I hold,” read the Senator’s tweet.

Senator Sakaja’s words came after one of his followers said he wished the senator had put similar effort he put in attending court during Jacque Maribe’s bail hearing in serving the people of Nairobi.

I wish Nairobi Senator @SakajaJohnson would show the same energy and Passion Supporting Jacque Maribe In her Murder Trial in Serving the Electorate. — CHRIS BANTERO ☔☔🏂🏂 (@crispinokumu) October 24, 2018



