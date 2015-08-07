Kenya Today

Hon Raphael Tuju CHEATING WIFE now selling Githeri chapati for a living-SAD STORY!

Raphael Tuju discovered, sometime in 2011, that his wife of 27 years, and three children, was amorous. He signed for divorce, and separated.

The chilling discovery, which played out in the national media, marked the downturn for the wife -Ruth Akinyi – who today sells chapati along Mombasa Road and a deadly end to the young man -Tony Oguda – who eloped with her.

Oguda was shot dead in Nairobi. His friends say Tuju took his revenge. Another young man in the mix was also shot dead as Tuju, or so they alleged, went after those who ate from his plate.

Sources privy to the aftermath of the events -some who are friends with this writer -revealed that at least three young men are five feet under because Tuju was wronged. Indeed, he was.

When the Nairobian caught up with her this week, she was selling chapati in a dingy makeshift food kiosk along Mombasa Road. In her heydays as the minister’s wife, Mrs Tuju may have avoided eat the same chapati she sells for fear of diarrhoea, or lack of space to park her vehicles.

Little is known of the offer she received from her ex-husband who agreed to payÂ a ‘monthly maintenance allowance of Sh200,000 and to continue paying her balance of the Sh180,000 bank car loan in two monthly instalments of Sh90,000’ as reported by the paper.

Apart from chapati, she also sells matumbo, liver, fish and fruits.

Tuju is a senior political advisor to President Uhuru, based at State House, Nairobi.

Read the full story here.

 

  1. Ladies do you learn from this stupid women let her continue selling chapati and will end up selling her stupid dirty body

    Reply Report comment

  2. Raphael; wachana na huyo alunatic, anafikiri kufanya umalaya itamfikisha wapi? Pili chogo motamo . Ondiek muodo, bende guok nyalomuodo? Wewe husa kuma pamoja nachapati. Badaye sanduku.

    Reply Report comment

  5. I think she should not be mistreated that way.She is entitled to basic needs from the family because they made the wealth together.He says Tuju was sooo faithful to her anyway?

    Reply Report comment

  11. Has she complained to anyone about her having to sell chapati? Who knows what led her to cheating? Maybe husband had turned himself into a brother….chokeeee! Go for what makes u happy. You only live once…I wouldn’t regret a thing!

    Reply Report comment

  12. A woman is jst a woman as the name suggest despite of de academic level, age, wealth, colour, even beauty. Infact, they work best under oppression and pressure. But if u b kind to dem dey take dat as aweakness!!!

    Reply Report comment

    • She must have lacked something. Let’s not judge. How many people have mpango wa Kandos,besides a beautiful marriage material lady, I would not judge them unless I have the opportunity of hearing from both of them. And even then digging deeper to unearth the real couse if the problem.often it’s never in the surface. JUDGE NOT.

      Reply Report comment

  21. Dont judge neither blame without the root cause of all that led to the evil act, despite the act was one of the great sins condemned in the BIBLE may b she wl one day put her broken pieces 2gether n confess.

    Reply Report comment

