Hon Raphael Tuju CHEATING WIFE now selling Githeri chapati for a living-SAD STORY!

Raphael Tuju discovered, sometime in 2011, that his wife of 27 years, and three children, was amorous. He signed for divorce, and separated.

The chilling discovery, which played out in the national media, marked the downturn for the wife -Ruth Akinyi – who today sells chapati along Mombasa Road and a deadly end to the young man -Tony Oguda – who eloped with her.

Oguda was shot dead in Nairobi. His friends say Tuju took his revenge. Another young man in the mix was also shot dead as Tuju, or so they alleged, went after those who ate from his plate.

Sources privy to the aftermath of the events -some who are friends with this writer -revealed that at least three young men are five feet under because Tuju was wronged. Indeed, he was.

When the Nairobian caught up with her this week, she was selling chapati in a dingy makeshift food kiosk along Mombasa Road. In her heydays as the minister’s wife, Mrs Tuju may have avoided eat the same chapati she sells for fear of diarrhoea, or lack of space to park her vehicles.

Little is known of the offer she received from her ex-husband who agreed to payÂ a ‘monthly maintenance allowance of Sh200,000 and to continue paying her balance of the Sh180,000 bank car loan in two monthly instalments of Sh90,000’ as reported by the paper.

Apart from chapati, she also sells matumbo, liver, fish and fruits.

Tuju is a senior political advisor to President Uhuru, based at State House, Nairobi.

