EXPOSED: Hon Joy Gwendo DID NOT HAVE SEX in the parking lot, witness CONFIRMS, its Luo TNA WRANGLES

Nominated Senator Joy Adhiambo Gwendo did not have sex in the parking lot as alleged by a Nairobi tabloid. The senator denied the incident ever happened and said on the material day she and her husband were stuck in Nairobi traffic.
The story had alleged Gwendo was caught giving goodies to a Nigerian man in a parking lot of an upmarket Nairobi entertainment joint. Â Her husband, Mr. Thomas Mbewa, also came to her defence, saying they were together on the material day and were driving home at the time the story alleges she was being naughty.
The story has taken a new twist – albeit common in political circles – as it has roped in a brother to TNA secretary General Onyango Oloo.
Gwendo claims John Oloo, Onyango Oloo’s younger brother, and another man had approached her soon after being nominated by the TNA party for a ‘compulsory’ loan of sh 3 million. The two claimed they had played a big role in her getting the nomination slot. When she refused, they swore to ensure she does not finish her term.
The Oloos are said to be position John’s wife who is nominated MCA in Nairobi (also on TNA ticket) to take over from the senator.
“These stories about me, save for the one some time back where I was reported to have been driving while drunk, are untrue. Take it from me, they are politically motivated; including what’s going on in Kisumu,” Gwendo told this writer.
In Kisumu, the local TNA office purported to expel her from the party for truancy and being an ‘ODM mole’. Â Gwendo dismissed the group saying the TNA head office are appreciate his contribution to the party.
â€œThese issues are not from the top leadership of the party. In fact, there has been no complaint letter from the Senate leadership, TNA national office or even the said county office. All the national organs are very happy with my work, both for the party and in the House. In fact, I have received a lot of accolades for outstanding achievements in the short time. Itâ€™s just a small group of extortionists, which is normal in politics,â€ She told The Nairobian.
Comments
Mumias says
I thought TNA was desolved to form JAP!
heneri says
TNA was not dissolved to form JAP.. It is only the mother of JAP. His mother is URP and the others, like FORD-Kenya, NARC-Kenya etc are his clansmen or neighbors…
heneri says
NO! TNA was not dissolved to form JAP.. It is only the FATHER of JAP. His MOTHER is URP and the others, like FORD-Kenya, NARC-Kenya etc are his clansmen or neighborsâ€¦
Reply
JAKOLAL says
the oloooo’s are a disgrace to luo nyanza,they want the senator to remove her pants and at the same time loan them?isn’t ths a married woman?shame on olooo’s
mbai nyadimo says
Yes jakolal this oloo’s family is lost. Luos are civilised. Shame on them.
Peter says
Oloo family should not joke around
concerned says
Watu wakulane
Okqwoqo says
Mpe haki yake hii n Kenya bana
Turkiko says
You , loooos, what’s wrong with you? Are u realy luos? Shame on u wacheni ujinga wenu huo. Sio kwamba ninamtetea kwa ajili ya chama; la hasha ni kuwa na nidhamu. Mume leweshwa na hii pesa kidogo ya jana tuu; na kesho je? This is not the end of the road.
Wanjala says
Plx,let me b coherant wisely,te fact dat Ho.gwendo’s backlootas r pple frm luo bcox gwendo s a luo,lt ts hoolgansm stop wth imediate effect,gwendo wos nominated thru TNA [email protected] knew well dat TNA as a part has its manfesto,rules @reclations of a party should b respected,if actually gwendo went out of teTNA manfesto, then sakaja isn’t wrong as he said dat te decision met s not final, let te law tek its cause,in kenya we’r failng 2 grow economically bkox of tribalsm,luos!dnt suport gwendo bkos s a luo!shame ou u!stile up!
Wanjala says
If olo’s family wanted a hand back of 3m or sex wth HO.gwendo bkos tey assted her 2 b nomited ten gwendo should come out @ tell kenyans transparently,tx s very bad @shameful 2 olo’s family,u should know dat gwendo s somebody’s yf @she s a motha 2 eitha kds or a kd,deis we used 2 hang on pples yfs r exosted 4koten,go luk 4 gals outside tea bt if its gwendo,4get about ha.
Wanjala says
Bt, lt me advise te TNA stakeholders,if actually u wll find Ho.gwendo swmming on te odd line,dont fire ha bkos she haself through ha internet page,said dat she believs she hs done enough in te party,tx means she stll hs interest in te party,kufanya kosa si kosa,kurudia kosa ndio kosa.Gve ha te lst chance 4 tx remaining [email protected] month so dat she can do ha oversight job.THNK TWICE B4 U SNATCH HA SEAT.
joseph m'c odongo says
oloos family stop being watumwa wa jap.
Ngamia says
Neither jap nor Tna has nothing to do with gwendo &luo politics, but u oloos n the jap moles hamna heshima hata kidogo kuongea maneno kama haya in public ati nipe mapenzi au la nita banana na wewe!hiyo ni kukosa adabu. Sakaja na oloos wachukuliwe hatua kwanza
Daniel Oduol says
My sister Joy Gwendo you are beautiful i would like u to join us in Cord
MIGWELL WASHETANI says
Kenyan politics are still behind!
MIGWELL WASHETANI says
Bure siasia ya peni kumu bure kabisa
Anonymous says
Its such a same en e disgrace
migwell washetani says
Jaluo bure kabisa
sylvester gomez says
hapo saws buds wapewe sindio
vinusigu says
Oloos muwe na adabu
Anonymous says
hi give me number of joy