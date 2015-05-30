EXPOSED: Hon Joy Gwendo DID NOT HAVE SEX in the parking lot, witness CONFIRMS, its Luo TNA WRANGLES

Nominated Senator Joy Adhiambo Gwendo did not have sex in the parking lot as alleged by a Nairobi tabloid. The senator denied the incident ever happened and said on the material day she and her husband were stuck in Nairobi traffic.

The story had alleged Gwendo was caught giving goodies to a Nigerian man in a parking lot of an upmarket Nairobi entertainment joint. Â Her husband, Mr. Thomas Mbewa, also came to her defence, saying they were together on the material day and were driving home at the time the story alleges she was being naughty.

The story has taken a new twist – albeit common in political circles – as it has roped in a brother to TNA secretary General Onyango Oloo.

Gwendo claims John Oloo, Onyango Oloo’s younger brother, and another man had approached her soon after being nominated by the TNA party for a ‘compulsory’ loan of sh 3 million. The two claimed they had played a big role in her getting the nomination slot. When she refused, they swore to ensure she does not finish her term.

The Oloos are said to be position John’s wife who is nominated MCA in Nairobi (also on TNA ticket) to take over from the senator.

“These stories about me, save for the one some time back where I was reported to have been driving while drunk, are untrue. Take it from me, they are politically motivated; including what’s going on in Kisumu,” Gwendo told this writer.

In Kisumu, the local TNA office purported to expel her from the party for truancy and being an ‘ODM mole’. Â Gwendo dismissed the group saying the TNA head office are appreciate his contribution to the party.

â€œThese issues are not from the top leadership of the party. In fact, there has been no complaint letter from the Senate leadership, TNA national office or even the said county office. All the national organs are very happy with my work, both for the party and in the House. In fact, I have received a lot of accolades for outstanding achievements in the short time. Itâ€™s just a small group of extortionists, which is normal in politics,â€ She told The Nairobian.