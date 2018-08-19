Hon Johanna Ng’eno 45 Marries From The ‘Royal’ Ole Ntutu Family in a Colorful Event Graced by Top Political Leadership

Is it a month of love? no its not February. After former NTV journalist Peter mwangangi tying the not in Machakos, vocal Emurua Dikirr MP killed the rumors in the air by quiting the bachelor’s club.

Things came to a standstill in Narok county on Saturday as Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno finally decided to promote himself to the next league from bachelor’s group.

The vocal MP has been the butt of jokes within the corridors of parliament due to his bachelorhood despite having accomplished a few things in life.

To start with, it left many wondering how he won the seat of an MP as a bachelor in a society where it is believed a family is the smallest political unit.

One elder once asked an unmarried aspirant how he expected to convince voters to vote for him if he had failed to convince a girl to accept his marriage proposal.

The 45-year-old Kanu MP who is serving a second term in parliament crossed the bridge to the married club at a ceremony full of pomp and colour at Emurua Dikirr Secondary School just a short distance from his home.

People from all walks of life led by Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga arrived at the function aboard helicopters, sports utility vehicles, matatus, motorcycles and hundreds others trekked to the venue to witness what could be dubbed as the wedding of the year.

Political differences were pushed to the back burner with laughter taking over as leaders, friends and family members of the outspoken MP took pot shots at him over the long period he took before finally settling down.

How Ng’eno overcame this societal challenge is only a story he can tell.

But just like he won the hearts of the electorates, the 45-year-old MP won the heart of a cute Maasai girl and they walked down the aisle on August 18.

It was one of the latest glamorous weddings which was attended by both the hoi polloi and the who-is-who in the playbook that is Kenya.

Here are photos of his big day which was graced by even political rivals.