Homosexuals Advertising Their Status Openly In Nairobi, See Flag On Apartment In Kilimani Area

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) flag has been spotted on an apartment block located along Lenana Road, on the junction of Wood Avenue and Lenana Road.



The flag comprises of the rainbow colours, with an addition of hot pink colour at the top.

Despite being outlawed, LGBTs have become bolder nowadays, with some coming out in the public and admitting subscribing to the group.

They have gone further to create a coalition and an online platform, the Gay And Lesbian Coalition Of Kenya (GALCK).

According to information on their website, GALCK was established in 2006, and began with an initial membership 4 organizations and expanded to 6 by the end of 2008. GALCK later expanded in membership to 14 and 16 in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

In 2013, GALCK rolled out a devolution process through which to decentralise its operations and programming beyond Nairobi.

This process devolved the GALCK membership into three regional clusters, named after the peaks of Mount Kenya, Batian, Lenana and Nelion, which essentially categorized member organizations by the regions in which they are based and operate.

