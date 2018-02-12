Hilarious: See How Kenyans And British React To A Relationship Status Update, We Are Petty Haters Hahaha

Samples This Facebook Status update by a British Girl, see how supportive and mature the comments are;
Hello, my name is Sandra Stone, from
Edinburgh. I love my husband so much and I am committed to him. But recently I am falling for his cousin,what should I do? I need your advice.
COMMENTS:
🔲 James Silva: I think u need to talk to your
husband because marriage is all about
communication.
🔲 Sarah Waters: Oh my dear,sorry about that! I’ve been in your shoes before, I had to wake up and face the fact that I am married.
🔲 Michael Paper: well, you just need to focus on your husband and not on his cousin. Good luck
🔲 Karen claren:kindly seek immediate marriage
counselling from trusted professional.I pray you overcome.
🔲 Sheila white: remember your marriage vows,and seek God. Happy marriage with your husband.
Now sample This done in Kenya
My name is Beatrice, I stay in Nairobi, married
with a kid. My problem is that I think I am falling for my husband’s cousin! No insults please.
COMMENTS:
🔴 Amos Kamau : Fool,u love only money & food?
🔴 Susan Mwari: You are a disgrace to womanhood. shame on u.
🔴 Rodgers Ochieng: Any news about the striking teachers? Are schools opening?
🔴 Harry Mshy: If u want to fall for me too, call my no 0722****67
🔴 Robert Mtall: I don’t blame u at all, better go find something to do with your life, and stand warned you golddigger!
🔴 Richard Maina : Who knows where they sell small pin chargers?
🔴 Flavia msweetest: Ur a prostitute, u need deliverance .
🔴 Joe mhank: wewe ni wa NASA ama Jubilee? Oh sorry its obvious you are from Jubilee
🔴Joseph Mugendi: Can some one send me the Sonko and Shebesh sex tape?
🔴 Carol Tatu: Malaya wewe. Kumbafu kabisa. Utakufa na ukimwi!!!!!
🔴 Sam Kalulu: Thats why aids is really spreading!!! SMH!!
🔴 Martin Karis: Im selling quail eggs at Ksh. 40 each. Inbox for details.
🔴 Kariz Jnr; Mathree za Kiambu ni upandiwa wapi?
🔴 Otek Small; Miguna Miguna anarudi when?
🔴 Njoro Mtez; Yule bro wako alirape Kuku anado nini siku hixi?
Kenya kipenzi changu !
Leave a Reply