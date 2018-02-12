Hilarious: See How Kenyans And British React To A Relationship Status Update, We Are Petty Haters Hahaha

Samples This Facebook Status update by a British Girl, see how supportive and mature the comments are;



Hello, my name is Sandra Stone, from

Edinburgh. I love my husband so much and I am committed to him. But recently I am falling for his cousin,what should I do? I need your advice.

COMMENTS:

🔲 James Silva: I think u need to talk to your

husband because marriage is all about

communication.

🔲 Sarah Waters: Oh my dear,sorry about that! I’ve been in your shoes before, I had to wake up and face the fact that I am married.

🔲 Michael Paper: well, you just need to focus on your husband and not on his cousin. Good luck

🔲 Karen claren:kindly seek immediate marriage

counselling from trusted professional.I pray you overcome.

🔲 Sheila white: remember your marriage vows,and seek God. Happy marriage with your husband.

Now sample This done in Kenya

My name is Beatrice, I stay in Nairobi, married

with a kid. My problem is that I think I am falling for my husband’s cousin! No insults please.



COMMENTS:

🔴 Amos Kamau : Fool,u love only money & food?

🔴 Susan Mwari: You are a disgrace to womanhood. shame on u.

🔴 Rodgers Ochieng: Any news about the striking teachers? Are schools opening?

🔴 Harry Mshy: If u want to fall for me too, call my no 0722****67

🔴 Robert Mtall: I don’t blame u at all, better go find something to do with your life, and stand warned you golddigger!

🔴 Richard Maina : Who knows where they sell small pin chargers?

🔴 Flavia msweetest: Ur a prostitute, u need deliverance .

🔴 Joe mhank: wewe ni wa NASA ama Jubilee? Oh sorry its obvious you are from Jubilee

🔴Joseph Mugendi: Can some one send me the Sonko and Shebesh sex tape?

🔴 Carol Tatu: Malaya wewe. Kumbafu kabisa. Utakufa na ukimwi!!!!!

🔴 Sam Kalulu: Thats why aids is really spreading!!! SMH!!

🔴 Martin Karis: Im selling quail eggs at Ksh. 40 each. Inbox for details.

🔴 Kariz Jnr; Mathree za Kiambu ni upandiwa wapi?

🔴 Otek Small; Miguna Miguna anarudi when?

🔴 Njoro Mtez; Yule bro wako alirape Kuku anado nini siku hixi?

Kenya kipenzi changu !