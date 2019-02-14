Hilarious : Why Miguna, Jeff Koinange , Maina Kageni were denied entry at Men’s conference

In the Men’s only Conference the following Men have been denied entry until further approvals.

1. Miguna Miguna: For calling everyone in the meeting a despot, when he was asked to sign entry documents.

2. Jeff Mwaura Koinange: Kwa Makosa ya kukaranga nywele…and doing a make up. This habit is not tolerated here.

3. Robert Alai: He has not been forgiven for mounting a weak defence during his battle with Akothee. Pia ana udaku Mingi.

4. Raphael Tuju and Moses wetangula: They have been alleged of similar offences. The details remain a highly guarded secret. High level meeting will convene to discuss on how to penalize them.

5. Alfred Mutua: For shedding tears in public. Men are not supposed to show their tears publicly.

6. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka: He has been accused of lacking a stand as a man (Watermelon) and his cowardness.

7. Maina Kageni: Has been asked to bring a medical report from a reputable doctor to confirm his gender. Another detailed report to prove how much he has stood with the boyshaold.

8. #Shaniqua: Did not even go beyond the first gate. Ameambiwa akwende Kabisa. He is irredeemable.

9. #Njugush: Ameambiwa aende afanye comedy kwake. We are deliberating serious issues, not comical shows and gossip.

Now we are being addressed by Francis Atwoli. Mambo ni fire!!!!