Hilarious: ”wacha corona iishe, serkali itapatia vijana kazi”- Jubilee promises

By Jerome Ogola

We agreed that COVID-19 is a calamity of apocalyptic proportions, but regadless, the lifestyle changes that has come with it, carry some microscopic pigments of good tidings

It is these specks of goodness that we enumerate here, to relieve us the agony of reading how “experts” predict that sub saharan Africa will be the Tharaka Nithi of this epidemic

A man who guzzles Jug Daniels and smokes rolls of crude/unrefined tobacco, breathes a very dangerous gas

You’d think he ate a decaying carcass of a pangolin. Most such people insisted on talking to you a few inches from your face, forcing you to inhale these biogas

At least with the one meter radius, introduced by coronavirus, we are safe from such difficult situations

The other advantage is that at least we will not be paying debts. Whenever someone asks for their money, we simply remind them, that at this epidemic has slowed down everything, including our ability to repay debts in time, and they will have bo option but to accept

Debts aren’t as bad as people think. They promote friendship and social coexistence in the society. Each time we meet someone we owe some money, they salute us, imagining we may pay them and this way, friendship and happiness is promoted

Those we owe money, also visit us, seeking to be paid and this way, the society gets more and more integrated, with neighbours visiting each other

The more money you owe people the longer you live, because they all pray that Jehova Wanyonyi spares you an early death through COVID-19, etc, so that you remain alive to pay them

Great evening my fellow Southerners!!

Meanwhile Oduma adds: With Coronavirus, DP Ruto has now a new line to drop for his hustle wagon; ‘wacha hii corona iishe, serkali itapanua uchumi ndio vijana wapate kazi. And ofcoz the youth will be excited, relax and wait till thy Kingdom cometh !