Hilarious: The merciless panel-beating of Argentina Left DP Ruto Cold, Fear of Mt Kenya Mafia

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

The merciless panel-beating of Argentina leaves me cold. My beloved Argentina has been demolished like a condemned building by notorious descendants of Napoleon. What a sad day for me, and genuine lovers of football allover the world!

My face is distorted with anger, I refuse to believe why Argentina hired a pornstar lookalike for a coach. From the onset: Argentina lacked discipline, communication, team spirit, leadership, vision and a sense of URGENCY to win any game in this tournament.

Their passes were so inaccurate that you could be mistaken to think you were watching APONDO STARS.This points to bad stewardship the baldheaded crook with a stomach so big like a python that has swallowed a baby elephant imbued on the team. He failed pathetically, he was hopelessly incompetent.

Just like that, he made a demagogue out of Messi; the once mesmerizing star boy with dazzling juggling skills was now more confused than a Bombay prostitute. He was missing the ball and kicking his legs. He was falling down like a comedian in those badly scripted 51 Iweka Road Movies of Nigeria. He thought this was an event for kindergarten babies.

This is how any idiot can turn Dubai into Darfur in no minute, and just like that, the coach turned the much hyped mighty Argentina into a silly laughing stock. This has killed me completely.

Please if you have my contacts, do no even rub it on my face because I am more MOODY than AWUORI. I am feeling BAD, BADDER, BADDEST!