HILARIOUS: Prof Ndii Wife Natural Beauty And Intellect BREAKS INTERNET, Leaves Slay Queens CURSING

By Hon Jim Bonnie

Ladies I’m not lecturing you on morality here but if you’ve watched David Ndii’s wife speak, that’s what makes a man tick.

Intellectual acuity, unflinching courage, amiable smartness, meritorious beauty and unimpeachable loyalty.

Not fake nails, expensive weaves, tons of makeups dumped on your body and fucking fake accent.

Not posting filtered photos on social media and proclaiming “I’m hoooot!” Fuck you! Who told you others are cold?

Without much ado, from Jimi Wanjigi to David Ndii’s wife, let’s give kamba ladies credit.

Murderous Kikuyu ladies can go on butchering their husbands to inherit their wealth.

Kalenjin ladies just continue rejecting marriage proposals from Luos because you fear talking in English.

Kisii ladies you can be better than kamba ladies if you stop crying like success cards during sex.

Wasichana wa Pwani telling a man “kantombe kaka. Kantombe mwana we” in bed is not romantic. It rather makes a man feel like he’s doing nothing.

Luhya ladies if you stop devouring engokho mpaka mifupa you can be the best.

Luo ladies can continue shaking their monstrous buttocks dancing Ohangla thinking that will shake Jubilee government

